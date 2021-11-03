So the news from the Dubai International Stadium is that Scotland has won the toss and opted to bowl. Also, check out the playing XI for both sides below.

Scotland have won the toss and elected to field first in Dubai 🏏#T20WorldCup | #NZvSCO | https://t.co/Huz67z1YXm pic.twitter.com/AinAUJC48Z — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 3, 2021

Playing XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

