After registering a brilliant victory in the 1st match, New Zealand will face Sri Lanka in the 2nd and final Test of the series. The game will commence at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, March 17 at Basin Reserve, Wellington. Unfortunately, this series has no broadcasters in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch this match live on TV. They however can still enjoy live streaming of this game on the Prime Video app and website.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2023 Live on Prime Video

A look at the @BasinReserve pitch with skipper Tim Southee ahead of the 2nd Test against @OfficialSLC tomorrow in Wellington 🏏 #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/5t5f9VlF0e — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 16, 2023

