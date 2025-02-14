New Zealand Win Tri-Series 2025; Bowlers, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell Shine as Kiwis Register Five-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

The Black Caps thus remained unbeaten in the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 and will take a lot of confidence from this win ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 19 in Karachi, the same venue as this match.

New Zealand Win Tri-Series 2025; Bowlers, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell Shine as Kiwis Register Five-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
New Zealand national cricket team players celebrate a wicket (Photo credit: X @BLACKCAPS)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 14, 2025 10:28 PM IST

New Zealand have won the Tri-Nation Series 2025, beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for just 242 in 45.2 overs with captain Mohammad Rizwan (46) and Salman Ali Agha (45) being the top-scorers. For New Zealand, Will ORourke was the best bowler with four wickets while captain Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell took two each. Chasing 243 to win, New Zealand initially found it tough to score with Pakistan bowlers keeping things tight but fifties from Tom Latham (56) and Daryl Mitchell (57) ensured that they won the match in 45.2 overs with five wickets. Cat Stops Play During PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final at National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Video Goes Viral.

New Zealand Win Pakistan Tri-Series 2025

