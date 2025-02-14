Cricket over the years has seen several moments where the game has been interrupted due to animals like dogs and even snakes coming out on the field! This time though, it was a cat which drew attention as it halted the game momentarily during the PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, the cat was seen walking out onto the field at the end of the 24th over and it slowly walked over to one side and crossed over the boundary line, going out of the field of play. The cat had earlier entered the field as well. The video of this has gone viral. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Batsman's Dismissal for Just 29 Runs in Pakistan vs New Zealand Final Match of Tri-Series 2025.

Cat Stops Play During PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final in Karachi

We've got some feline company enjoying cricket on the ground 🐈‍⬛🤩#3Nations1Trophy | #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/Nx2RMmzA82 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 14, 2025

