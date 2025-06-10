West Indies cricket team star Nicholas Pooran has announced his retirement from international cricket. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter took to Instagram to announce his decision in an emotional post. Nicholas Pooran made his debut for the West Indies National Cricket Team in the year 2016 in a T20I against Pakistan and went on to represent the national team in 106 T20Is, where he scored 2,275 runs at a strike-rate of 136.39 and a highest score of 98. The 29-year-old also played 61 ODIs for the West Indies National Cricket Team, where he scored 1,983 runs, hitting three centuries and averaging 39.66. "After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce by my retirement from international cricket...though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade." While sharing the post, he wrote, "This was very difficult, but I have thought long and hard about this." Nicholas Pooran last played for West Indies in a T20I against Bangladesh on December 19, 2024. List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year.

