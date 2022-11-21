Nicholas Pooran has stepped down as the captain of West Indies' limited-overs' teams following the side's early exit at the T20 World Cup 2022. The former champions failed to progress to the Super 12 stage as they were knocked out of the tournament with a defeat to Ireland. This was confirmed in an official announcement by the West Indies Cricket Board.

Nicholas Pooran Steps Down as West Indies Limited-Overs' Captain:

