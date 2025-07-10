Nitish Kumar Reddy struck twice in one over, where he dismissed Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 10. The all-rounder was brought into the attack after a drinks break and he instantly found success with the third ball of his first over, having Ben Duckett caught down the leg-side with the left-hander missing an attempted pull shot. And with the last ball of the over, Nitish Kumar Reddy accounted for Zak Crawley with the right-hander getting an edge while poking at the delivery which was in the corridor of uncertainty. Both Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett weathered the early challenge posed by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep but were taken by surprise by the all-rounder. Sachin Tendulkar’s Portrait Unveiled at MCC Museum in Lord’s Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Watch Nitish Kumar Reddy Dismiss Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in One Over:

