Ajinkya Rahane took to social media to share a video of his batting practice after India suffered a crushing defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test in Centurion on December 28. The Rohit Sharma-led side could manage 131 runs in the second innings as South Africa went on to win the match by an innings and 32 runs. Rahane, who has not played Test cricket for India since the WTC final defeat, shared a video of him grinding it out in the nets. Captioning the post, he wrote, "No rest days." 'India Are One of the Most Underachieving Cricket Teams in the World' Says Former England Cricketer Michael Vaughan.

See Ajinkya Rahane's Post:

No rest days 🏏 pic.twitter.com/EM218MqMhK — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 29, 2023

