Pakistan are battling it out against Sri Lanka in the second and final game of the two-match Test series at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. During Day 3 of the ongoing clash, Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel scored a well-compiled half-century. With the sensational knock, he has become the first player to in Test history to breach the 50-run mark in each of the first seven Tests. Pakistan would hope he carries on the good work going forward in the longest format of the game. 'Is PakBall Becoming a Bit of a Thing?’ Shoaib Akhtar Has a New Word to Describe Pakistan’s Aggressive Approach in Test Cricket

Saud Shakeel Becomes First Batsman in History To Score Fifty in First Seven Tests

76 in 1st Test. 63 & 94 in 2nd Test. 53 in 3rd Test. 55* in 4th Test. 125* in 5th Test. 208* in 6th Test. 53* in 7th Test. Saud Shakeel becomes the first player in Test history to score 50 each in the first 7 Tests. pic.twitter.com/rxS7h3IGJ4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 26, 2023

