Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik took to social media to announce his new marriage with actress Sana Javed. After the news broke, reports claimed that Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza have signed the divorce papers. Meanwhile, Malik's old post on X (formerly Twitter) praising new wife Sana resurfaced on the social media. In the post, which is from 2022, Malik praised Sana. " I have known Sana Javed for quite sometime now & have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us..." Malik had posted back then. Shoaib Malik Marries Actress Sana Javed Amid Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza, Pakistan Cricketer Shares Pics.

Shoaib Malik's Old Post

- I have known Sana Javed for quite sometime now & have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us... — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 12, 2022

