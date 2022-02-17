Matt Henry's seven-wicket haul has rattled South Africa on day 1 of the 1st Test match against New Zealand at the Hagley in Oval. The visitors got bundled out on 95 runs. The Kiwi bowler registered third-best figures in New Zealand Test history

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)