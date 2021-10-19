Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has won the toss and would bat first against Oman in their Round 1 fixture on Tuesday, October 19.

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat 🏏#BANvOMN #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/y3BggB6RWF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 19, 2021

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(w), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

