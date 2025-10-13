The Super 6 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 and the next match will be held between the Oman national cricket team and the United Arab Emirates national cricket team on Monday, October 12. The OMA vs UAE T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Oman vs the United Arab Emirates match on their TV channels in India due to the lack of a broadcast partner. Although they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch OMA vs UAE on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). Nepal Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers Super Six; Rohit Paudel and Co Secure Clinical 5-Wicket Victory Against Japan to Enter Next Round.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Fixture

🚨 Road to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Runs Through Oman – 3️⃣ Spots, 1️⃣ Dream!! 🏆 The journey to the biggest stage in cricket begins in Muscat, as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifiers take place from 8th to 17th October at the 📍 Oman Cricket Academy Ground. 🏏… pic.twitter.com/3i7nTyTSJM — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) October 1, 2025

