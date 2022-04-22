On April 22, 1998, Sachin Tendulkar scored 143 against Australia at Sharjah. Tendulkar singlehandedly smashed Australian bowlers all-around the park, albeit in a losing cause. Tendulkar's famous innings was termed as 'desert storm.'

🌪️ Desert storm in Sharjah! On this day in 1998, the world witnessed one of Sachin Tendulkar's greatest innings as he smashed an incredible 143 against Australia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m1h5C6xOFe — ICC (@ICC) April 22, 2022

A night we'll never ever forget in our lives. ❤#OTD Sharjah '98 He was quietly getting into his groove to take us in the finals. Then, he decided to create a storm himself post that Desert Storm. The beauty of this sheer masterpiece from @sachin_rt 🧡pic.twitter.com/wyVeBVmJw6 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 21, 2022

