Virat Kohli completed 15 years in international cricket, having made his debut way back on this day, in 2008. The right-hander had made his senior Team India debut when he came out to bat in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. He could score just 12 runs but since then, has turned out to be one of the most prolific run-getters for India, across formats and breaking as well as setting multiple records. He has so far scored 25,582 runs in 501 international matches for India since his debut. Not just in terms of run-scoring but Kohli has also set an example with his superb fitness, with him also being known as one of the most fittest athletes of the sport. 'Chutti Hai Phir Bhi...' Virat Kohli's Intense Cardio Exercise on Treadmill on Independence Day Holiday Reflects His Self-Discipline (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Completes 15 Years in International Cricket

1⃣5⃣ years since a talented teenager arrived at the International stage 👋 1⃣5⃣ years of turning doubters into believers 💯 1⃣5⃣ years of rollercoaster of emotions and so much happiness ❤️‍🔥 Thank you for being you @imVkohli 👑 #PlayBold #15YearsOfKingKohli #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/fVXje3ShL1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 18, 2023

