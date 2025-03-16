Sachin Tendulkar has been one of the greatest to play the game of cricket, not only for India, but for any person picking up cricket as a sport. He was the first individual to score a 200 in ODIs and also the individual who scored 100 centuries in International cricket, an achievement that seemed impossible for a long long time. On March 16, 2012, Tendulkar achieved the feat of scoring 100 centuries after getting to his hundred against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. It was a phenomenal achievement and as the record completed 13 years on March 15, 2025, fans remember the moment. Holi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu and Other Members of India Legends Enjoy Festival of Colours Ahead of International Masters League T20 2025 Final (Watch Video).

On This Day in 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Created History

Throwback to the day when Sachin Tendulkar sold his country for his 100th century in 2012 Asia cup against Bangladesh. Blud scored 100 in 138 balls which led India to lose the match and eventually India was out of the tournament 😭 https://t.co/gnUwfszOBN pic.twitter.com/hKjFc1b0aE — ` (@Was_divote) October 27, 2024

