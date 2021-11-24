India's star batsman Sachin Tendulkar has innumerable records etched to his name. And one of his early records that he has is-being the youngest batsman to score a fifty in 1989 Test against Pakistan. On this day, the 16-year old claimed this record by smashing 53 runs off 18 balls and exhibited a classy game in Karachi. Meanwhile, ICC celebrated the historical day by taking to social media and putting out Tendulkar's early achievement that occurred on November 24, 1989.

Check Out ICC's Special Post for Sachin Tendulkar:

16 years, 214 days old - On this day in 1989, a rising Indian star became the youngest man to score a Test fifty 👏 Guess who? 😎 pic.twitter.com/IT7l7qtYsC — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2021

