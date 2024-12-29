The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The 11th edition of the BPL will start from December 30 and conclude on February 7. The upcoming season of the BPL will bring promising cricketing action for fans. The 11th edition of the BPL will see 46 matches played across three different venues. Unfortunately, the Bangladesh Premier League live telecast will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcasting partner in India. However, Indian audiences can watch the 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League live streaming on the FanCode app and website by purchasing the pass.

Bangladesh Premier League 2024 Live Streaming

1 Day to go for #BPLT20 🤩 Action packed T20 returns to your screens as cricket’s top stars assemble in Bangladesh for the ultimate showdown! 🏆#BPLT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/vuIbOUhTju — FanCode (@FanCode) December 29, 2024

