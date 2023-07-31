After two seasons since it commenced, The Hundred will finally be broadcasted live on television in India as the Sony Sports Network have acquired it's broadcast rights in India. The men and women's Hundred 2023 will commence on August 1, Tuesday with the clash between Trent Rockets Women and Southern Braves Women with a scheduled start of 7:30 PM. It will be followed by the men's clash between the same teams with a scheduled start of 11:00 PM. The matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can access the live streaming of the Hundred 2023 on FanCode app and website.

The Hundred 2023 Live Telecast On Sony Sports

𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥. 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 - Everything is just a day away ☝️🏏 Watch @thehundred from tomorrow, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/vfBCslSTvw — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 31, 2023

The Hundred 2023 Live Streaming on FanCode

Cricket’s most innovative format is back. Get ready for ultimate action every ball! The Hundred, streaming LIVE on FanCode.#TheHundred #TheHundredOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/frQn3IjluT — FanCode (@FanCode) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)