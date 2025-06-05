As the Indian Premier League 2025 comes to an end, the state leagues have commenced in search of new talented cricketers who can represent the state in domestic cricket and make the way to the top in the India national cricket Team. The Maharashtra Premier League is back with its 2024-25 edition as well. Teams such as Eagle Nashik Titans, Raigad Royals, Kolhapur Tuskers, Puneri Bappa, Satara Warriors, and Ratnagiri Jets are playing in this tournament. The MPL 2025 commenced on June 04 and the final will be played on June 22. Fans can watch the MPL 2025 live telecast viewing option on the Star Sports Hindi 2 SD/HD TV channels. They can also get the MPL 2025 live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of MPL 2025 Cricket League.

On Which TV Channel MPL T20 2025 Will Be Telecast Live?

