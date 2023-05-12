During the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match, coming out to defend a middling total of 150, Nitish Rana decided to open the bowling against an in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal. The decision backfired and the young batter charged at him hitting everything at will and bagging the over for a total of 26 runs, with five boundaries in it. Just ahead of that, KKR admin shared a update of Nitish Rana's decision to bowl himself. Fans immediately expressed outrage in the comment section of the post on the decision that seemingly ended the game. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals admin showed great gesture and came forward in support of Nitish Rana and requested fans to go easy considering it as 'One Cricket Family'.

Rajasthan Royals Admin Shows Nice Gesture

Go easy in the comments, guys. Just another game of cricket. Just another person doing their job. One Cricket Family! 💗🙏 https://t.co/HbyY9pQvLb — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2023

