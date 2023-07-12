Master blasters, Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to wish 2011 World Cup winning Indian pacer, Munaf Patel, on his 40th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Sachin wished the former Indian pacer and wrote, “One of the important members of our 2011 team that won the World Cup. You have always been a good friend. Wishing you a very happy birthday, Munaf.”

Sachin Tendulkar Drops Heartfelt Birthday Wish

One of the important members of our 2011 team that won the World Cup. You have always been a good friend. Wishing you a very happy birthday, Munaf. pic.twitter.com/2IvUvDJ0Jr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2023

