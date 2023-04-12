A delivery by Sandeep Sharma hit Ruturaj Gaikwad after the latter backed away last minute during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The incident happened in the first over of the second innings when Gaikwad backed away after seeing some movement in the sight screen. After he was struck, Sandeep Sharma walked up to him and apologised, as it was intentional with the RR pacer already being in the last stage of his delivery stride at that time. Jos Buttler Becomes Third Quickest Batter to Score 3,000 IPL Runs, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Sandeep Sharma's Delivery Hits Ruturaj Gaikwad

Pollard-Starc scene recreate by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sandeep Sharma pic.twitter.com/nhOsnVIhai — ` (@kurkureter) April 12, 2023

