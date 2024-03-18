PSL 2024 has reached it's climax after a month of exciting and breathtaking actions and Islamabad United are facing Multan Sultans in the final of the competition. Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of famous Television artist Rowan Atkinson, popularly known by his character name Mr Bean, was spotted at the stands of National Stadium in Karachi cheering the players in action. Fans loved to see him again at the PSL 10 final and made the picture viral on social media. No Crowd At PSL 2024 Final! Netizens React As Stands at National Stadium in Karachi Remain Nearly Empty During Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Summit Clash.

Pak Bean Spotted During Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final

Mr Bean of Pakistan reaches National Stadium Karachi to support PSL! He is very famous in Zimbabwe as well!😅#PSL9 pic.twitter.com/o3CxD1iukY — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 18, 2024

