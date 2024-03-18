Multan Sultans take on the challenge of Islamabad United in the PSL 2024 final at the National Stadium in Karachi. Despite such a high-voltage final between two big cities of Pakistan, the fans didn't fill the stands of the National Stadium as per expectation. During the start of the match, half of the stadium was found to be empty. Although it can be because of the ongoing Ramadan and the late starts of the match, yet the scenes were disheartening. Disappointed by the fan outcome, netizens took to X to share their thoughts. ‘Riwayati Andaz’, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan Pose With Pakistan Super League Trophy Ahead of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final (View Pics).

No Crowd At PSL 2024 Final

Something not right if you can't get a full house in the final of your premier domestic tournament #PSL #IUvMS pic.twitter.com/j0xl94m8Ih — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) March 18, 2024

Visuals Are Hurting

No crowd for the PSL final in Karachi just before the toss. These visuals are hurting 😞💔💔💔#HBLPSL9 #tapmad #HojaoAdFree pic.twitter.com/8w8Qs0VTig — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 18, 2024

National Stadium in Empty

National Stadium Karachi is empty on the final of PSL9. We compare our cricket with India. You just can't imagine even a half empty stadium on the final of IPL. Every single IPL match almost goes sold out. The passion for cricket has certainly gone down in Pakistan. #PSL9 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) March 18, 2024

Embarrassing

Karachi Stadium must be banned from holding International matches, its embarrassing crowd for PSL Final .. Disaster by PCB and Financial loss as well — Faisal Ranjha (@ranjha001) March 18, 2024

What Have You Done PCB?

On a serious note it's not feeling like a PSL final, it's feeling like a practice game behind closed doors. What have you done PCB and Karachi. When crowd wasn't coming even for international matches then why did you schedule matches in Karachi?They have made a mess🙍 #PSLFinal pic.twitter.com/HH3TN1PW58 — Nishat Abbas (@NishatAbbas1) March 18, 2024

