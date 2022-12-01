After opting to bat first, England openers made light work of Pakistan bowlers and posted 174/0 in just 27 overs at lunch on day one of the first Test at Rawalpindi. Opening batsmen, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett ended the first session unbeaten on 91 and 77 respectively. The pitch has nothing for bowlers and is of flat nature. How to Watch PAK vs ENG 1st Test 2022, Day 1 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs England Cricket Match With Time in IST.

England 174/0 at Lunch

A strong start by the England openers in the first session.#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/M66eZuOgDk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 1, 2022

