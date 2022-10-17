England rode on a dominant show with the bat to beat Pakistan by six wickets in their T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match on Monday, October 17. Defending 161 in a rain-curtailed match reduced to 19 overs a side, Pakistan bowlers were hit all round the park. Shaheen Afridi returned from his injury and bowled decently for his figures of 0/7 in 2 overs. A 24-ball 45 and Sam Curran's 33 from 14 deliveries powered England to chase down the total in 14.4 overs following a failure by the openers.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Result:

