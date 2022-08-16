Pakistan claimed a 17-run win over Netherlands in a thrilling ODI cricket match today to take 1-0 lead in the three-game series at Hazelaarweg. Batting first, Pakistan scored 310/6 after Fakhar Zaman smashed his career's seventh century in the 50-over cricket. Zimbabwe fought hard to chase down the target as Vikramjit Singh (65), Tom Cooper (65) and Scott Edwards (71*) batted brilliantly just to fall 16-run short at the end. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalped three-wickets each for the visitors.

Check PAK vs NED 1st ODI result:

