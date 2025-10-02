A sensational Asia Cup 2025 saw Pakistan’s Saim Ayub dethrone India’s Hardik Pandya and claim the No.1 T20I all-rounder spot in the latest ICC Rankings. This is the first time that Ayub has claimed this feat, rising four places in the ICC Rankings for all-rounders, as Hardik Pandya dropped to second, and sits eight points adrift of the leader. With the bat, Ayub had a flop showing, amassing merely 37 runs in seven matches; however, the 23-year-old’s performance with the ball, where the all-rounder claimed eight wickets, helped the Pakistan cricketer leapfrog over Pandya. Asia Cup 2025 Controversies: From No Handshakes To No Trophy Handover To Team India, Check List of Controversies That Marred The Tournament

Saim Ayub Attains New Heights

Saim Ayub claims the No.1 all-rounder crown in T20Is for the first time 🫡 More 👉 https://t.co/gBRyhvl1st pic.twitter.com/7E1ZOrbRCv — ICC (@ICC) October 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)