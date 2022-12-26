Babar Azam scored a half-century in the first innings of PAK vs NZ 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan started aggressively and gifted quite a few wickets at the start of their innings. Then a 62-run partnership between Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel has given them some kind of stability. Saud Shakeel however got dismissed by New Zealand captain Tim Southee just ahead of lunch. The home side are now 115-4 at the end of the first session. Michael Bracewell has taken two wickets and is the pick of the bowlers. Bazball or Afridiball? Fans Slam Pakistan Batsmen After Top Order Perishes Cheaply Trying to be Aggressive Against New Zealand.

PAK vs NZ Day 1 Lunch

Babar Azam Reaches Fifty

