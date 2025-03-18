PAK vs NZ memes went viral on social media after New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the 2nd T20I of the series in Dunedin on Tuesday, March 18. The match was reduced to 15 overs per side due to rain and Pakistan, put into bat after losing the toss, scored just 135/9. Chasing 136 to win, New Zealand started off with a maiden over but Tim Seifert and Finn Allen picked up pace big time as they smashed the Pakistan bowlers, especially Shaheen Afridi in the powerplay. New Zealand lost wickets in the run chase but the target was never too daunting and they made it through in 13.1 overs. Check some memes below. New Zealand Beat Pakistan By Five Wickets in NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025; Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Ish Sodhi Among Star Performers as Black Caps Take 2-0 Series Lead.

'Pace is Pace Yaar'

- Pace is Pace Yaar - World Class Bowling - They can’t play him - Best Pace bowling nation New Zealand B team played cricket against Pakistan as though they were playing golf#NZvPAK #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/5Wb78tNfLZ — Ash (@Ashsay_) March 18, 2025

'Tim Seifert to Shaheen Afridi Today'

Hilarious

Haha

'New Zealand to Shaheen Afridi Today'

New Zealand to Shaheen Shah Afridipic.twitter.com/vskGlbcRi0 — Zubair Shakeel Wani (@ZubiTalks) March 18, 2025

Funny

Tim Seifert smashes 4 sixes in Shaheen Shah Afridi over 6,6,.,2,6,6#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/mvjhbdM6jI — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 18, 2025

Tim Seifert Today

