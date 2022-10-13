Sri Lanka get over the line in a close encounter as they defeated Pakistan by one run Women's Asia Cup 2022 semifinal. Inoka Ranawera was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers as her economical spell played a crucial role. They will now face record champions India in the summit clash.

WHAT A MATCH! Nida Dar tries to hit it over cover, but could not clear the fielder and a good throw get a run out!@OfficialSLC have done it! They win by 1 run and enter the finals of #WomensAsiaCup2022#PAKvSL #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 13, 2022

