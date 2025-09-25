In the second warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, co-host Sri Lanka women's national cricket team will clash against Pakistan women's national cricket team. The SL-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, September 25. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. So, the Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women match might have live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports TV channels; however, there is no official confirmation yet, since this is a warm-up match. Live streaming viewing options of the SL W vs PAK W ICC WWC 2025 warm-up match might be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, but there is no official confirmation on this. Readers can find live score updates on the ICC website and Sri Lanka Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Board social media handles, respectively. Pakistan Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Announced; Fatima Sana to Lead.

SL-W vs PAK-W ICC WWC 2025 Warm-Up Live Streaming

Pakistan have landed in Colombo and are raring to go at Women’s @cricketworldcup 2025 🙌 Buy your #CWC25 tickets now to watch them in action ➡️ https://t.co/BcEeNsZJfR pic.twitter.com/5chZfHsc4M — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) September 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)