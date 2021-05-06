Pakistan Announce 13-Man Squad for 2nd Test Against Zimbabwe!!

Babar Azam (c), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Haris Rauf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 6, 2021

