Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets to win the NZ Tri-Series 2022 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, October 14. The Babar Azam-led side pulled off a good chase with the bat with Iftikhar Ahmed finishing off the proceedings with a six, in their pursuit of a 164-run total set by New Zealand. Beating the hosts ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 and winning this trophy is a massive boost for the Green Shirts, ahead of the competition, which gets underway in a few days time in Australia.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Result:

Sealed with a six! 👏 Pakistan win the #NZTriSeries final by five wickets 🙌#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/5Ga5tPhdme — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)