Pakistan Cricket team becomes the first team to play 200 T20I matches in the history of cricket. They are due to play the 4th T20I match against England on September 25 and will achieve this feat in this game.

A journey that began in 2006 🙌 We are playing our 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th T20I today – the first team to achieve this landmark 👏#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/LKBeNoaj5X — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022

