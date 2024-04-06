After the conclusion of PSL 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) organised a special training camp for Pakistan players ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan Army was requested to provide fitness and team-building training. Pakistan cricket team was heavily criticised for their fitness during the 50-over World Cup and later the team was thrashed by Australians in the test series. Hence after the PSL a special camp was arranged where players were seen trekking and doing rope climbing etc to improve their fitness. Some of these videos were shared by Iftikhar Ahmed on Instagram. Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Players Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima Meet With Car Accident, Receive Minor Injuries

Pakistan Team Undergoes Training With Army

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iftikhar Ahmed (@iftiahmed221)

Another Video of Pakistan Team's Training

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iftikhar Ahmed (@iftiahmed221)

Fakhar Zaman Training With Army

Not quite sure how this will help with Fakhar Zaman's fitness and run-scoring #Cricket pic.twitter.com/uOjTktHr2p — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)