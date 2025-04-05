Pakistan cricketer Khushdil Shah confronted spectators and was involved in a heated exchange after the NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 in Mount Maunganui on April 5. As per reports, two Afghan fans misbehaved with the Pakistan cricketer and abused him and the Pakistan national cricket team star confronted them after they continued doing so despite being asked to stop. Pictures have gone viral on social media which showed Khushdil Shah being held back by the security officials as he attempted to get back at the fans in ugly scenes from the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a 43-run loss in the third ODI and lost the NZ vs PAK ODI series 0-3. Bizarre! Floodlights Go Off at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui During NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025, Players Left in the Dark (Watch Video).

Khushdil Shah Confronts Fans During Heated Exchange

An unpleasant incident at the New Zealand stadium, an Afghan and a Pakistani cricket fan cursed and abused the Pakistani players for their defeat, to which Khushdil Shah tried to stop them, but they did not stop and thus a bitter argument ensued.#NZvPAK #PakistanCricket #PAKvNZ… pic.twitter.com/Adcz1SUSmb — Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) April 5, 2025

Fans Misbehave With Pakistan Cricketers, Khushdil Shah Intervenes

Update from PCB: Two Afghan men misbehaved with Pakistan cricketers after the match. Khushdil Shah asked them to stop, but they continued to abuse him, prompting a reaction from Khushdil 🇦🇫🇵🇰🤯🤯 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/GZ6tNBGTwv — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 5, 2025

PCB's Update on Khushdil Shah Incident

From Pakistan Cricket Board: Mount Maunganui Incident: - The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators. - During the match today, foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at cricketers… — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 5, 2025

