Pakistan commence their UAE Tri-Series 2025 journey with convincing 39-run victory over Afghanistan. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They started well courtesy some fireworks from Sahibzada Farhan, but they lost a few wickets quickly and were under pressure in the halfway mark. It is when captain Salman Ali Agha counter-attacked, playing some big shots and also controlling the innings. He scored a half-century to take Pakistan to a competitive 182/7. Chasing it, Afghanistan started slowly but Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasool tried to keep the chase on track. But Haris Rauf dismantled their resistance with a four-wicket haul and Pakistan ended up securing a thumping victory over Afghanistan. Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Smirks As Journalist Calls Afghanistan Second Best Team in Asia After India During PC Ahead of UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Pakistan Defeat Afghanistan By 39 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025

Not the result we would have wanted to begin our journey with, but #AfghanAtalan will look to bounce back stronger when they get to the field again. 👍#UAETriNationSeries | #AFGvPAK | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/dYXZtQvh8g — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)