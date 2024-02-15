Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf's difficult times continue as his central contract with the PCB has been revoked because of his refusal to play Test Cricket in Australia earlier in December 2023 during the three-match Test series. Rauf displayed poor performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and after skipping the Test series, he requested for NOC to play in the BBL. The PCB has also revealed that Haris will not receive NOC to play in any franchise league till June 30, 2024. PSL 2024 Anthem ‘Khul Ke Khel’ by Ali Zafar and Aima Beg Released, Watch Video.

Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf's Central Contract Terminated By PCB

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/LvVcw9P8dj — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 15, 2024

