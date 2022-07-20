Pakistan players celebrated their win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle, with cake cutting and enjoyment. And why not! The Green Shirts pulled off the highest run-chase at this venue and came back to win the game after they looked like losing it at one point in time in the first innings. Skipper Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and other players clapped hard as Man of the Match Abdullah Shafique cut the cake.

