David Warner is a true entertainer and he once again he proved it during Day 2 of first Australia vs Pakistan match on March 5, Saturday. Even after a long and tiring day on the field, Warner made sure that the Rawalpindi crowd was entertained as he danced near the boundary rope.

Watch Video:

Even after 160 overs in the field, @davidwarner31 is still entertaining the Rawalpindi crowd with a dance. That's why we love him as do the people of Pakistan. #PAKvAUSpic.twitter.com/XgG04hb2QH — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) March 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)