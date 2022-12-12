The Test series between Pakistan and England keeps delivering exciting action as we saw thrilling cricket in Day 4 of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test at Multan. With two days left in hand, Pakistan had the game in their grip when Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz were batting together. But after their dismissal which included a controversial third umpire decision, Pakistan collapsed, and England grabbed their second win of the series by 26 runs taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. PAK vs ENG: Netizens React After England Beat Pakistan by 26 Runs To Win Test Series 2–0

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2022 Day 4 Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)