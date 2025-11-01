The Pakistan national cricket team will lock horns against the South Africa national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-game series on Saturday, November 1. The PAK vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and has a start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will neither be able to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. But there is an online viewing option, albeit an unofficial one. Fans in India can watch PAK vs SA free live streaming online on the Sports TV YouTube channel. Babar Azam Becomes All-Time Leading Run Scorer in T20Is Surpassing Rohit Sharma, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

Pakistan vs South Africa Details

It’s the Decider! ⚡ With the series level at 1-1, #TheProteas Men go head-to-head with Pakistan for all the spoils in the final T20I. 🔥🇿🇦 Catch all the explosive action live on SuperSport! 🖥 pic.twitter.com/FkSEG4BM7J — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 1, 2025

