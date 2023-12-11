Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan produced a spectacular effort to dismiss Sajjad Ali during the National T20 Cup 2023-24 final on Sunday, December 10. The wicketkeeper, playing for Karachi Whites, has often been questioned for his fitness but he surely made a statement with his wonderful catch. Shahnawaz Dahani had dug in a short ball in the second over of the match and Ali miscued the pull shot. Khan then started his sprint and completed the catch before tumbling down and getting back up. Karachi Whites went on to win the National T20 Cup, beating Abbottabad by nine runs. Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan Speaks 'WOW' English, AI Tool Powered Video Goes Viral

Watch Video of Azam Khan's Catch Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)