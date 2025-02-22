A Pakistan fan was seen wearing the India national cricket team jersey and holding a placard with a message during the AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22. The fan was seated in the stands at the Gaddafi Stadium and held out a placard that read, "Pakistani in Indian jersey watching Ashes in Lahore" and it was shown during AUS vs ENG live streaming and telecast. A picture of the fan wearing the Team India jersey and showing his placard has gone viral. The India national cricket team will be playing all its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament. Spectator in Lahore Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli Jersey During Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan Fan Wearing Indian Jersey Watching AUS vs ENG in Lahore

