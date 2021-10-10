39-year-old Shoaib Malik was added to Pakistan's squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood was ruled out due to a back injury. Malik made his debut in 1999 and continues to play the game (T20Is only). Meanwhile, Pakistan-based news channel Samaa TV came up with an interesting tribute to the senior player and it is going viral.

Watch Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)