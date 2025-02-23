The name 'Pakistan' was back on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 logo during the IND vs PAK live streaming and telecast, on February 23. A fresh controversy erupted after Pakistan's name was not shown during the India vs Bangladesh broadcast and it had reportedly left the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) unhappy. The PCB wrote to the ICC (International Cricket Council) as per ESPN Cricinfo and sought an explanation for the same. The controversy now seems to have ended with Pakistan's name appearing during the IND vs PAK broadcast. Netizens Spot Pakistan's Name Missing From Tournament Logo Used by Broadcasters During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast.

Pakistan's Name Back with ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Logo

Host's name Pakistan under CT logo is back for this match in Dubai after PCB written to ICC. Lol. pic.twitter.com/WnIhA7JY67 — Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) February 23, 2025

