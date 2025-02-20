The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is getting hosted jointly by Pakistan and UAE. Since India refused to travel to Pakistan citing security reasons, the matches of India has been shifted to Dubai. The opening match of the competition was played at Karachi between Pakistan and New Zealand. India played the second match against Bangladesh in Dubai. As India were playing Bangladesh, fans spotted host Pakistan's name missing from the logo used by the broadcasters. They showed that the host name was showed on the logo during the opening match. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Fastest Player To Reach 11000 or More Runs in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Logo War

Logo war... Pakistan not mentioned in India vs Bangladesh match ICC logo 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vpWcSOgVx5 — Virat Kohli- King 👑 (@Peace_950) February 20, 2025

Dear Broadcasters...Like Seriously?

Champions Trophy Logo Without Pakistan

Champion trophy Logo without Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GySwQe3QdK — Ali (@TheAli1992) February 20, 2025

ICC Not Using Pakistan Name

🚨NEXT LEVEL TROLLING 🚨 Check the Champions Trophy logo. ICC not using Pakistan name during the broadcast of India vs Bangladesh match 🤯#PakvsNz #ChampionsTrophy2025 #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/ht2MwNbcQh — FA (@FAlii_14) February 20, 2025

Another Fan Notices It

I notice that in the CT logo 'Pakistan' is taken away when India is playing. — Faraz Baig (@faraz9994) February 20, 2025

