KKR's Pat Cummins who was supposed to make donations to PM Care Fund for fighting the COVID-19 crisis in India has now donated to UNICEF.

Terrific work @CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

